Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department.

46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m.

Deaton was transported to Peach County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m.

Rodney Slocumb was arrested and charged with murder. Further charges on Slocumb are pending.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2880 or 478-956-2493 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.