Man dies after being shot in the head at east Macon home

Investigators have not yet said what led up to the shooting

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage.

A 70-year-old man shot earlier this week at his east Macon home has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Peter Taylor died around noon Wednesday at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent after being shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened late Monday, just before midnight in the 2800-block of Century Place.

Anyone with any information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

