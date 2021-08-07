Police say a witness heard shots and saw two men run away.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 502 Booth Road Wednesday night.

According to a news release on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. about shots fired in the area.

When they got there, officers found a man who was shot in a car. The release says an ambulance took the man to Houston Healthcare where he died.

The man was later identified as 52-year-old Gregory Arnett.

Police say a witness heard the shots and saw two men running from the scene.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is the second deadly shooting in Warner Robins this week.