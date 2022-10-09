Man dies after being shot in Warner Robins

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning in the 200 Block of Todd Circle in Warner Robins.

In a release, the Warner Robins Police Department said that they responded to the call around 7:44 a.m.

When officers sowed up, they found a 60-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Houston County coroner James Williams confirmed his death.

The name of the victim has not been released, as the next of kin has not been notified.

This case is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.

If you have any information about this case, you can call Detective Brankley at 478-302-5380, or email mbrankley@wrga.gov.