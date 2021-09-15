Man dies after crash on I-475 in Monroe County

The victim, Barry Wooten, is the National Director of Service and Parts for Five Star Automotive Group

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a single-car accident on I-475.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the wreck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-475N near the Bolingbroke exit.

When they got to the scene, they found a F-150 had run off the road and hit a tree. The driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was identified as 68-year-old Barry Wooten, of Forsyth. His cause of death was blunt force trauma from the accident.

According to Jason Cranford, the sales manager for Five Star Chevy in Warner Robins, Wooten was the national director of service and parts for Five Star Automotive Group.

He says they are terribly saddened by Wooten's death.