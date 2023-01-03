Man dies after crashing into a tree on New Year's Day in Dublin

The Georgia State Patrol says say alcohol was involved in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Dublin on New Year's Day, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

They say around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day troopers responded to a crash on McLendon Road near its intersection with John Lowery Road.

A car was driving too fast and failed to stay in the lane when it left the road and hit a tree with it's passenger side.

The driver, 38-year-old Henry Horne of Forsyth, was unresponsive when transported to the hospital and later died.