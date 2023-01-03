Man dies after crashing into a tree on New Year's Day in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Dublin on New Year's Day, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
They say around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day troopers responded to a crash on McLendon Road near its intersection with John Lowery Road.
A car was driving too fast and failed to stay in the lane when it left the road and hit a tree with it's passenger side.
The driver, 38-year-old Henry Horne of Forsyth, was unresponsive when transported to the hospital and later died.
They say alcohol was involved in the crash.