Man dies after crashing into a tree on New Year's Day in Dublin

The Georgia State Patrol says say alcohol was involved in the crash.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Dublin on New Year's Day, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 

They say around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day troopers responded to a crash on McLendon Road near its intersection with John Lowery Road. 

A car was driving too fast and failed to stay in the lane when it left the road and hit a tree with it's passenger side. 

The driver, 38-year-old Henry Horne of Forsyth, was unresponsive when transported to the hospital and later died. 

