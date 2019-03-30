UPDATE, Saturday, 12 p.m.:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Mazda Miata going southbound near mile marker 139 crossed the median and struck a Ford Explorer and two northbound tractor trailers head-on.

Jeremy House, 36, was driving the Mazda and died from his injuries.

UPDATE, 12:45 a.m.:

According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the scene, two cars and two big tractor trailers were involved in the wreck.

GA 511 says the expected clear time is now 3 a.m.

---------

2 lanes of traffic are blocked on I-75 Northbound in Houston County due to a fatal accident.

According to a Tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation, 2 of 3 lanes on the Georgia 11 Conn/North Perry Parkway interchange are blocked. Officials estimate the accident will be cleared by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.