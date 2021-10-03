Man dies days after being hit on Gray Highway

His death marks the second pedestrian fatality this month

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Gray Highway earlier in March.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 66-year-old Raymond Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones says Hutchinson was hit by a car earlier this month in the 2200-block of Gray Highway.

His death marks the second pedestrian fatality in March. Last week a man got into an argument with his girlfriend, sat down in the middle of Pio Nono Avenue and was hit by a Kia Optima. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.