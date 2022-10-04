Man dies days after being shot in east Macon, accused shooter in custody

Deputies found the victim had been shot after he crashed his car and was taken to the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage of the case.

A Washington County man has died days after being shot in Macon, and the accused shooter is now charged with murder.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Tadarius Williams died around 3 p.m. Monday after being shot Saturday night on Millerfield Road.

Deputies found Williams had been shot after he crashed his car at the intersection of New Clinton and Millerfield Road.

DeShondre Octavious Liggins, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. The sheriff’s office says he will be charged with murder following Williams’ death.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.