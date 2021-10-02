Macon man dies from his injuries days after house fire

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the 51-year-old tried to put the fire out himself before crews arrived

MACON, Ga. — A man who was burned in a Macon house fire nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 51-year-old Joseph Martin Bell died from injuries he got in a house fire on Jan. 30.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the fire happened just before 10 a.m. that Saturday morning at 2931 Hollis Road in Macon.

Edwards says Bell tried to put some of the fire out himself before crews got there.

When fire crews arrived, Bell was out of the house and he had burns on his face and body. He was taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta where he later died.