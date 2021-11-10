Man dies days after west Macon shooting

Percy Welch Jr. was one of the three people shot on Cherry Avenue over the weekend.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has died days after being shot in the head while in the backyard of a home on Cherry Avenue.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 46-year-old Percy Welch Jr. died around 2 p.m. Thursday. His next of kin has been notified.

Welch was one of three people shot Sunday night in west Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the report came in for three people shot on Cherry Avenue around 10 p.m.

Welch and the other two gunshot wound victims, 38-year-old Althonio Carlisle and 37-year-old Tavares Lavender, were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.