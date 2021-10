52-year-old Richard Simmons died at the hospital Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Macon Sunday night.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at 1437 Brentwood Avenue around 11 p.m.

52-year-old Richard Simmons was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but he died of smoke inhalation around midnight.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.