23-year-old dies after Lake Lanier rescue, officials say

A call came into Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services on Aug. 26 that someone went under the water and had not come up at Lake Lanier.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being recovered from Lake Lanier on Saturday, according to the medical examiner's office in Gwinnett County.

A call came into Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services on Aug. 26 that someone went under the water and had not come up at Lake Lanier. That was right before 3 p.m.

The department said that several agencies did a grid search and found the man around 3:23 p.m., later identified as 23-year-old Edgar Martinez.