53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-car accident in Monroe County on Wednesday near Juliette, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the Vulcan Materials Quarry on Highway 87.
Deputies said Adams' Nissan Frontier left the road on one side of the road before he over corrected and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.
