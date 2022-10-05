53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-car accident in Monroe County on Wednesday near Juliette, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the Vulcan Materials Quarry on Highway 87.

Deputies said Adams' Nissan Frontier left the road on one side of the road before he over corrected and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.