Man dies in car accident on I-75 after guardrail collision

MACON, Ga. — A man died Saturday night after a car accident on I-75.

According to a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8 p.m. near the Hardeman Avenue exit on I-75 northbound.

The report says just past the exit ramp, a Ford Crown Victoria went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The car came to a stop directly under the bridge.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was found partially ejected from the vehicle.

He later died after getting transported to Atrium Health Navicent.