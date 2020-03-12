Man dies in Macon house fire

It happened in the Unionville area of Macon near Columbus Road.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after a fire on Wednesday night.

It happened at a home on Elpis Street. That’s over in the Unionville area of Macon near Columbus Road.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says witnesses told firefighters the man ran out of the home, but then went back in for some reason and never it made it out again.

He says the body of 57-year-old Frankie Causey is being sent to the GBI crime lab to figure out how he died.

Miley says Causey was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.