GBI: Man drowned after being hit in shootout with officers at Washington State Prison

The GBI says two men were at the prison for a contraband drop when they exchanged gunfire with responding officers

DAVISBORO, Ga. — The GBI has released the cause of death for one of the men fatally shot during an alleged contraband drop late Sunday at Washington State Prison.

According to a news release, autopsy results show 26-year-old Marquavious Parks’ drowned after being shot by a Department of Corrections officer.

Here’s a brief rundown of what happened from the GBI:

Two men, identified as Marquavious Parks and John Snow, were in Washington County for a contraband drop at the prison in Davisboro around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

K9 officers working the drop exchanged gunfire with Parks, resulting in one officer being hit and taken to an Augusta hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parks was later found dead in a nearby bond.

Snow was taken into custody Monday and will be charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder. More charges are expected to be added later.

The GBI says the items believed to be contraband were intended for the prison.

