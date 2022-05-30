Man drowns in Ocmulgee River after jumping from tree in Wilcox County

People who were with him say he swam across to a tree, climbed up, and dove from it, but then he never came back up again.

ABBEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead in Wilcox County after he dove from a tree into the Ocmulgee River and never came back up.

Wilcox County EMA Director Larry Brown says the 26-year-old was part of a group swimming at Statham Shoals Boat Landing near Abbeville on Sunday afternoon.

People who were with him say he swam across to a tree, climbed up, and dove from it, but then he never came back up again.

Brown says teams from the Department of Natural Resources, Wilcox EMA, Abbeville Fire Rescue, and other local responders began searching and managed to recover the man’s body Sunday evening.

Brown says they are still working to notify the man’s family before releasing his name. It’s taking longer than usual because the man is a farm worker from South Africa.