MACON, Ga. — A man drowned while swimming in a pool at a Macon apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says it happened at the Arbor Apartment Homes on Northside Drive around 1:25 p.m.

RELATED: Warner Robins 18-month-old drowns in pool

Jones says Roger Anthony was swimming when he started having difficulty breathing.

Anthony's 8-year-old daughter jumped in to save him, but he went into cardiac arrest.

Jones says EMS tried to administer CPR, but he passed away at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

Anthony's daughter is in stable condition in the emergency room.

RELATED: Father, 9-year-old son die days after being pulled from Lake Lanier