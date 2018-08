A New Jersey man drowned Saturday during a bachelor party at Lake Sinclair.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says it happened off Annette's Way, near the Rocky Creed area of the lake.

King says 23-year-old Robert Bunsa was in town for a bachelor party and was trying to see how long he could hold his breath underwater.

He never resurfaced.

Emergency Medical Technicians performed CPR on Bunsa, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

