Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016.

27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.

Two years later the District Attorney's Office said they charged a second man, Sterling Bell, with her murder.

According to a post from the District Attorney's Office Facebook page, on September 22 Bell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Robert's death.

In 2018, a gun seized from Bell in a misdemeanor arrest in another county, was test fired and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

The test linked the shell casing found next to Roberts body to Bell's seized gun.

A judged sentenced Bell to serve twenty years in prison.

The post said the plea fully exonerated Hall, and brought closure and certainty to Roberts’ family, that the person who committed this crime was held accountable.

“This case serves as reminder that our Office will always have the courage to follow the evidence in each case no matter where it leads and will always strive to ensure that the correct individuals are brought to justice for their actions,” DA Anita Howard said in the post.