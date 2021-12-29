Shot fired during Milledgeville gas station robbery, sheriff's office looking for suspect

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A man robbed a gas station in Milledgeville on Monday, and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding him.

According to the sheriff's office, the man went into the Circle K at 3056 North Columbia Street with a gun and demand money from the clerk.

One shot was fired into the floor behind the counter, according to Major Joseph King.

The clerk was alone in the store. No one was injured during the incident.