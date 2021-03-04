Man found dead after police respond to call about 'suspicious vehicle'

41-year-old William Darrisaw was found shot to death Saturday morning.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Dudley.

According to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they responded to Doug’s Convenience Store "in reference to a suspicious vehicle."

When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot and was dead.

The man was identified as 41-year-old William Darrisaw from Dublin, according to the post.

Anyone with information can contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.