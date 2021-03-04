x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Man found dead after police respond to call about 'suspicious vehicle'

41-year-old William Darrisaw was found shot to death Saturday morning.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Dudley.

According to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they responded to Doug’s Convenience Store "in reference to a suspicious vehicle."

When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot and was dead.

The man was identified as 41-year-old William Darrisaw from Dublin, according to the post. 

Anyone with information can contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back here for updates.

Related Articles