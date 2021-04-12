x
Man found dead in car near Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man was found shot dead in his car near the intersection of Napier Avenue and Birch Street Saturday morning. 

According to the Bibb County's Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Roderick Reddick was found just before 7 a.m. 

Reddick was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation.  

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

