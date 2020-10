The cause of death is not known at this time.

MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead at the Terrace Apartments in Macon during a wellness check on Saturday.

Deputy Coroner Luann Stone says the man has been dead for about a week.

"We don't know if it was natural or if we're looking at something else," she said.

Stone got the call around 5:15 p.m.