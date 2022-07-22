x
Man found dead on Chambers Road earlier this month has been identified

The 35-year-old man was found on July 12 in the woods off Chambers Road.

MACON, Ga. —  A man who was found dead in the woods off Chambers Road in Macon on July 12 has been identified, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

35-year-old David Alton Bowen of Houston County was found unresponsive in the woods near the 4400 block of Chambers Road on July 12. 

Jones pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. 

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

