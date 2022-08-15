x
Man found dead in the woods after deputies respond to mental-health call in Lizella

The 37-year-old man was found in the woods near Holley and Hamlin Roads in Lizella.

LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the woods near Hamlin and Holley Road in Lizella, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 

Deputies responded to a mental health call on Sunday night around 6 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in a home, according to Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

Defoe said the man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot. A chopper was used in the search for the man. 

After a search, the man's body was found in the woods. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced 37-year-old Gary Jones dead at the scene.

Jones said they have requested an autopsy from the GBI because law enforcement was involved. 

