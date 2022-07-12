Man found dead in the woods on Chambers Road in Macon

Coroner Leon Jones is asking the public for help in identifying the man.

MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead in the woods off Chambers Road in Macon around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found unresponsive in the woods near the 4400 block of Chambers Road. Coroner Leon Jones pronounced him dead at the scene.

He said the area was a camp for homeless persons.

Jones said the man was a white male in his late 30s or early 40s and is asking the public for help in identifying the man and finding his next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.