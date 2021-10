According to Coroner Leon Jones no foul play is suspected

MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead outside a Tom Hill shopping center on Saturday morning.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Jason Duffey from Griffin, Georgia was discovered by a a worker at the complex who then called authorities about the body.

Duffey is 50-years-old and no foul play is suspected in his death.

Jones has not yet identified a cause of death.