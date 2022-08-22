22-year-old man found dead in wrecked car with a gunshot wound in Eastman

The man was found inside the car that had hit a tree on Neese Street.

EASTMAN, Ga. — A man was found dead on Neese Street in Eastman in his car just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the GBI.

Eastman Police initially responded to the scene for a shots-fired call. At the scene, they found a car had wrecked and hit a tree.

Inside the car, they found 22-year-old Zaquan Brown of Oglethorpe dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI regional office in Eastman at (478)-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at (478)-374-7788.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.