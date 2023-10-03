Man found dead inside car at Macon gas station, coroner says it appears he accidentally shot himself

Coroner Leon Jones said it happened at the store at the corner of Mercer University Drive and Log Cabin Drive.

MACON, Ga. — One person was found shot in the parking lot of a store on Mercer University Drive at Log Cabin Drive, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

A man was found dead inside his car at the new Market at Mercer store. Jones said it appears the man accidentally shot himself. The man's name has not been released at this time.

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.

