MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's coroner says they're trying to identify a man found dead inside a Mulberry Street parking garage.

Coroner Leon Jones said a homeless person found the dead man Monday morning inside a garage in the 400 block of Mulberry Street.

He said the white man was inside a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

No further information was available on the man's cause of death.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they don't suspect foul play and an autopsy will be performed to find the case of death.

Anybody with information on the case can call Jones at (478) 256-6716.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Multi-county high-speed chase ends with crash, arrest in west Bibb

Man dies after car accident on I-75N near Bass Road

Man charged with shooting at Macon mobile home park

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.