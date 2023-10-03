Man found dead on the side of the road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was discovered on the side of the road on Sunday.
He was found near the intersection of Rice Mill Road and Saint Charles Place, according to a press release.
The Macon-Bibb 911 Center got a call about the man around 1:15 p.m.
At this time there are no signs of foul play.
According to Coroner Leon Jones, the male will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab, for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.