Man found dead on the side of the road in Macon

At this time there are no signs of foul play.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was discovered on the side of the road on Sunday.

He was found near the intersection of Rice Mill Road and Saint Charles Place, according to a press release.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center got a call about the man around 1:15 p.m.

At this time there are no signs of foul play.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the male will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab, for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.