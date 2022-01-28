Man found fatally shot at North Napier Apartments in Macon identified

The man was found unresponsive in his doorway and was later pronounced dead.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead following a shooting on Napier Avenue in Macon on Friday.

According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins, a man was found shot and unresponsive in his doorway.

Coroner Leon Jones says 21-year-old Deuntay Hicks was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m.

Jones says he was shot several times.

This happened at North Napier Apartments at 4017 Napier Avenue, according to a release.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.