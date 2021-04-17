Man found shot several times in West Macon dies

The 55-year-old victim died at the hospital after he was found with several bullet wounds.

MACON, Ga. — An overnight shooting in West Macon man left one man dead.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone reported a man lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Columbus Road and Hortman Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Someone shot him several times.

An ambulance rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead about half an hour later.

He was 55-years-old.

Right now, Jones is still working to find his family and let them know.