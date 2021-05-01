Man found shot to death in west Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — Macon Bibb investigators are looking into the city's second homicide of the year right now.
Coroner Leon Jones says it was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 100-block of Pansy Avenue off Mercer University Drive.
He said a 28-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
The man has since been identified as LeDarius Tremaine Clark.
We'll update this story when more details are available.
