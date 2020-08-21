Man found fatally wounded on Macon County highway identified

The shooting victim has been identified as 29-year-old Vincent Jordan Bellflower of Unadilla.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI's Americus office has identified a man who was found fatally wounded in the road last week.

According to Special Agent Bryan Smith, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office asked for their assistance after a man was found unresponsive on Highway 26 east of Montezuma.

Smith says the man was taken to the hospital in Perry, where he later died.

Special Agent in Charge Bryan Smith identified the shooting victim is 29-year-old Vincent Jordan Bellflower of Unadilla.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died from a single gunshot wound. They do not know if it was self-inflicted.

Smith says Bellflower’s car had broken down and witnesses interviewed by the GBI says he was alone on the side of the road.

Several witnesses said Bellflower was taking off his clothes and when he was found by the Macon County Sheriff's Office he was naked, Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing. The GBI is waiting on final autopsy results to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and for a toxicology report.