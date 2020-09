Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they need help finding the 38-year-old victim's family.

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit early Wednesday morning in Macon.

It happened around I-16 near Spring Street.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the person hit was a 38-year-old man, identified as Leslie Wolf.

Jones says the next of kin has not been notified because they believe Wolf may have been homeless.