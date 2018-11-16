Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car early Friday morning in Macon.

Deputies say just before 12:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man who has not yet been identified, 22-year-old Tupach Brown, and 48-year-old Clinto Brian Nettles were helping push a Chevy Classic down Forsyth Road in front of Wesleyan College.

Deputies say that's when 42-year-old Heather Harris hit them from behind, driving an Acura TL. Deputies say the 23-year-old was between the two vehicles.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the 23-year-old man dead on the scene.

Responders took Nettles to the Navicent Health Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

There are no charges at this time. At 3 a.m., authorities were still working to notifiy the 23-year-old's next of kin.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

