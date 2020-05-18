MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after an accident on I-475 Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said just before 11:43 p.m., it was reported a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by a 26-year-old man was towing a Jeep Wrangler when a tire blew out on the Explorer.

A news release said the driver lost control of the Explorer before it came to a stop blocking both the center and right lanes.

An approaching Mercedes tried to avoid him, but spun and hit the median wall on the left side of the highway, the sheriff's office said.

31-year-old Sammie Edwards, Jr., a passenger of the Mercedes, stepped out to check on the Explorer's driver, according to the sheriff's office.

That's when a Cadillac Escalade driven by a 27-year-old man tried to avoid both cars, but ended up hitting Edwards and pinning him.

Edwards was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance with serious injuries.

He is in critical condition, the release said. No one else was seriously injured in the wreck.

The accident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

