A man is in the hospital and criminal charges are pending against him after a high-speed chase that happened last night in Centerville.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper made a stop on a Hyundai Accent around 9:15 p.m. last night on North Houston Road.

During the stop, the trooper requested a Warner Robins Police K9, and after the officer arrived, the driver of the Hyundai sped off on North Houston Lake Road.

The trooper went after the Hyundai until it left the road and crashed.

The driver, identified as Michael White, was taken to the Medical Center in Macon.

The crash is still under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

