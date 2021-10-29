Man hospitalized after Houston County chase ends in crash

They were chasing a man who was driving a Toyota Sequoia reported stolen from Bibb County

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after leading Houston County deputies on a six-mile chase through Warner Robins.

Several viewers contacted 13WMAZ around 2:30 p.m. saying they saw the chase, which involved deputies and Georgia State Patrol. They say they were trying to stop a man driving a Toyota Sequoia reported stolen from Bibb County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man refused to stop and the chase began at Houston Lake Road. They traveled at speeds of up to 60 mph, and it ended in a crash on Camellia Circle.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb County. His condition is unknown and, so far, there’s no word on what charges he’ll be facing.