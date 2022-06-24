Man hospitalized after jet ski crash at Lake Blackshear in Crisp County

The man is in stable condition, but Sheriff Billy Hancock says it could've been a tragedy.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a day at the lake turned into an accident for two individuals on jet skis at Lake Blackshear.

In a press release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 12 p.m. and rescue teams were called by a nearby boat that saw the two individuals in the water.

A man and a woman were identified, and the man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital while the woman was treated on the scene.

The man is now in stable condition.

In a statement from Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, it was said that, "This incident could have quickly turned into a tragedy. However, thanks to a quick response from all involved, both individuals were rescued."

Hancock went on to thank state and local agencies and the community members and citizens of Crisp County who stepped in to help the two people.