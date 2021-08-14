Man hospitalized after west Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot during a fight Saturday evening.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened outside of a home in the 200 block of Lilly Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.
The release says two men got into a fight before 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.