Man hospitalized after west Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot during a fight Saturday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened outside of a home in the 200 block of Lilly Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

The release says two men got into a fight before 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.