Man in critical condition after running from deputies, then shooting himself

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after shooting himself at Davis Homes on Main Street on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. investigators were at an apartment on Maynard Street, looking for someone connected to another, unrelated case, according to a press release.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the man was sitting on the porch and moved a gun from his pocket to his waistband.

When deputies spoke with him, the man ran from the apartment towards Main Street.

He fired a shot at deputies while running away.

He then ran behind apartment buildings on Main Street and Leaf Street. Once he was behind a building he shot himself.

When deputies caught up with the man they immediately gave him first aid and contacted emergency services.

When paramedics got there, the man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

No shots were fired by deputies during this incident.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.