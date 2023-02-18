Man in critical condition after aggravated assault in Macon

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after an aggravated assault on Village Green Drive in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after an aggravated assault on Village Green Drive Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Giddens was approached by a man at his home and the two got into an argument, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The argument became physical and Giddens was hit in the head with an unknown object.

The Sheriff's Office and E.M.S. were called to the scene around 1:17 p.m., and Giddens was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are working to identify the other man involved in the fight.

The incident is still under investigation, and additional information will be released as soon as it is available.