Man in critical condition after being hit by wrong-way driver on I-16

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near the Spring Street exit ramp

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-16 Monday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened around 2 p.m. near the Spring Street exit ramp.

It was reported to deputies the driver of a 2002 Chevy Silverado began to drive west in an eastbound lane when they collided with the driver of a 2005 Chevy Malibu going east.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he’s listed in critical condition. His identity has not been released yet.

The driver of the Silverado was uninjured. I-16E was shut down while deputies did an on-scene investigation and it reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Charges are pending further investigation into the crash. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.