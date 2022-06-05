Man in critical condition after being shot at gas station in Macon

Two men got into a fight in the parking lot and one of them was shot.

MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition after being shot at the Marathon gas station in Macon.

According to a press release, it happened at 3705 Irwinton Road around 11:53 p.m. on Saturday.

One man has been identified as 29-year-old Royel Jordan and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The second man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.