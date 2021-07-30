Man in critical condition after being shot in east Macon

Bibb deputies are still looking for the shooter.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in east Macon late Thursday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the aggravated assault happened in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street just before 12 a.m.

23-year-old Darius Grayer was shot in front of his residence. Grayer was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.