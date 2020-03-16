MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in north Macon Sunday evening.

According to a news release, it happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Arkwright Road and Arkwright Drive.

It was reported to deputies that 38-year-old Elton Dewayne Odom, of North Carolina, was riding a Harley Davidson down Arkwright Road when he hit debris in the road and lost control of his motorcycle.

Odom's motorcycle ran off the road and went down an embankment before landing on the railroad tracks below.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

